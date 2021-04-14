Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Leon Halip/Associated Press

The only offensive skill position that the Green Bay Packers should target in the 2021 NFL draft is wide receiver.

Green Bay needs to stay away from quarterback, running back and tight end with Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Robert Tonyan in place.

If those three positions remain off the team's draft board, that should eliminate a good chunk of prospects.

Green Bay has more holes on the defensive side of the ball, but it may not have to tackle linebacker, where Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and Rashan Gary are in place.