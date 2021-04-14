Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

Prospects for Packers to Avoid in 2021 NFL DraftApril 14, 2021
The only offensive skill position that the Green Bay Packers should target in the 2021 NFL draft is wide receiver.
Green Bay needs to stay away from quarterback, running back and tight end with Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Robert Tonyan in place.
If those three positions remain off the team's draft board, that should eliminate a good chunk of prospects.
Green Bay has more holes on the defensive side of the ball, but it may not have to tackle linebacker, where Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and Rashan Gary are in place.
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
If Travis Etienne declared for the NFL draft in 2020, he might have been on Green Bay's radar.
The Packers selected AJ Dillon out of Boston College in the second round to provide insurance behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
With Jones and Dillon headlining the running back depth in 2021, the Packers have no need to use any of their selections on players at that position.
Etienne is one of the players the Packers should pass on at either the No. 28 or No. 62 selections.
Etienne had a pair of 1,600-yard seasons at Clemson and improved as a pass-catcher in his junior and senior seasons. He earned a career-best 588 receiving yards in 2020.
The Clemson senior should be a good fit in a handful of offenses, but he would not get a chance to earn a significant number of snaps in Green Bay.
Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
An argument could be made that the Packers need to draft an offensive tackle.
There is also a case to be made that Green Bay feels comfortable with its offensive line depth, even if David Bakhtiari is not at full strength coming off a season-ending knee injury.
The Packers have Bakhtiari and Billy Turner under contract as anchors of the line, and they could shift Jon Runyan Jr. over from guard if they run into issues in training camp.
Alex Leatherwood falls into the same category as Etienne as a senior who returned to a national title contender instead of landing in the first round of the 2020 draft.
Leatherwood did not improve his stock too much. He is the No. 6 offensive tackle in Bleacher Report's scouting department's big board.
He would bring plenty of experience at a high level to the Packers, but there may be too many bodies in the offensive line room to justify a first-round selection when the chase for a starting cornerback could take priority.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
Go ahead and dream of an offense with two tight ends roaming the middle of the field and catching balls from Rodgers.
It is a fascinating possibility to have Pat Freiermuth teamed up with Robert Tonyan and wreaking havoc on defenses for years to come.
The Penn State product had 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons, and he could be available at No. 62. He is the second-ranked tight end on Bleacher Report's big board.
But the Packers have to weigh the reality of their situation when it comes to a potential evaluation of Freiermuth.
Green Bay could load up on top defensive players to reinforce depth on the edge and at corner and then add offensive skill position players on Day 3.
You could also make the case that Josiah Deguara deserves a shot when healthy to be the No. 2 tight end. The 2020 third-round pick is coming back from an ACL tear.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.