B/R MLB Mailbag: Is Mike Trout Still No. 1 and More Hot Takes, Burning Questions

1 of 10

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

J.T. Realmuto will be the Phillies' best player. (@PhillyDilly52)

I actually think Realmuto is already the best player on the Phillies roster, and he has been since the moment he arrived with the team. Bryce Harper is a force offensively and Aaron Nola is an ace, but the value Realmuto provides with his two-way ability at the catcher position separates him from the rest of the roster.

Zach McKinstry winning NL Rookie of the Year (@jantrod007)

No one expected Devin Williams to win NL Rookie of the Year honors a year ago, so stranger things have happened. McKinstry hit .300/.366/.516 with 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 78 RBI in 121 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2019, so he can definitely hit. The big question is whether he'll see enough playing time to make his mark once everyone is healthy. Injuries to Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts have opened the door for an expanded role in the early going.

For now, I'm sticking with Sixto Sanchez as my pick. He's at the Marlins' alternate site to start the season, but that's by design to limit his innings. He can win the award with 20 starts.

Akil Baddoo is a top-10 MVP candidate. (@nottannergroves)

If the season ended today, sure. But it's probably wise to temper expectations for a player who ranks near the bottom of the league in average exit velocity (15th percentile) and whiff rate (11th percentile). The 22-year-old has been a great story, and he's capable of being a useful piece for the rebuilding Tigers, but we'll leave it at that for now.

Cedric Mullins will finish as the AL MVP. (@CARvns12)

BOLD! I like Mullins a lot. I think he can be the long-term answer in center field for the Orioles. But it's impossible to ignore a wildly unsustainable .563 BABIP that is propping up his hot start. Making the AL All-Star team might be a more realistic bold prediction for Mullins.