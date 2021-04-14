A Draft Do-over for Every NFL Team over the Past 5 Years

10 of 32

During the 2016 draft, the Broncos thought they had zeroed in on the player that would become the franchise's next great signal-caller. The team had to be hoping Paxton Lynch could follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning and John Elway to lead Denver to a Super Bowl and traded up to ensure they could select the Memphis quarterback in the first round.

The Broncos packaged up the No. 31 and No. 94 overall picks in exchange for Seattle's No. 26 selection that year, bringing in Lynch to compete with Mark Sanchez and Trevor Siemian for a very winnable starting job. Lynch wasn't able to beat those QBs out though, getting on the field for just two starts during the 2016 campaign. The rookie put on a miserable showing during those appearances, completing just 49 of 83 passes for two touchdowns and an interception while taking nine sacks and fumbling twice.

Lynch had a chance to show improvement in 2017, but ultimately saw action in just two more games—throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns while getting picked three times and fumbling twice—before the Broncos elected to move on from the young quarterback.

Denver turned to Case Keenum in 2018 and placed Lynch third on the depth chart behind Chad Kelly in the preseason. Lynch didn't even make the final roster cuts, getting released prior to the start of the season.

Lynch tried to catch on with Seattle and Pittsburgh in the years since, but didn't see the field for either team and has been out of the league since he was last cut back in September. Considering Dak Prescott came off the board in the fourth round and a Pro Bowler in Kenny Clark was taken one pick after Lynch in 2016, the Broncos would benefit heavily from a do-over on their Lynch selection.