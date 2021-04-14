2021 NFL Draft: Latest Expert Mocks for Top Impact Players of 1st Round

2 of 3

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The first mock draft from CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones is about as quarterback-heavy as they come.

He opens with the same trio of Lawrence, Wilson and Mac Jones, then drops the hammer at No. 4. There, he has the Patriots paying a fortune for the pick—Nos. 15 and 46 this year, first- and third-rounders next year and a 2023 first—and promptly investing it in Lance.

"Patriots have been aggressive all offseason so why stop now?" Jones wrote. "Lance has the brains to match the arm, and Bill Belichick liked what he saw from how Josh McDaniels opened up the playbook last year for a more physically capable quarterback. The Pats can start Cam Newton and develop Lance at his own pace."

After that internet-breaker, Jones goes some familiar routes with the Cincinnati Bengals getting Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell at No. 5 and the Dolphins snatching Pitts at No. 6. Then, it's trade time again, as he has the Denver Broncos moving up to No. 7—at the cost of Nos. 9, 71 and 191—to get Fields.

"Denver was never going into training camp without providing real competition for Drew Lock," Jones wrote. "New GM George Paton trades up here because he's not entirely sure the Panthers won't take Fields since they have not yet picked up Sam Darnold's fifth-year option."

No more quarterbacks go in the round, but a slew of offensive skill players do. Five wide receivers crack the opening round—starting with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8—as does Clemson running back Travis Etienne, whom Jones sends to the Buffalo Bills at No. 30.