    Former 5-Star G Bryce Thompson Announces He Will Transfer from Kansas

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Bryce Thompson will not return to the school for his sophomore season and will enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.

    "I just want to say thank you to the Kansas coaching staff, the team doctors, all the staff and the fans for supporting me since I got to Lawrence," he told Eric Bossi of 247Sports. "I appreciate everybody supporting me from day one, but after careful consideration with my family, I feel that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal."

    Thompson, a 5-star recruit in the class of 2020, averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20 games (four starts) for the Jayhawks. He dealt with a back injury and broken hand, limiting his production.

    "After talking to his family, Bryce let us that he was going to enter the transfer portal," Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a press release. "I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries, but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward."

    Thompson has major talent despite a tough freshman season and will arguably be the crown jewel of this year's crop of transfers.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He joins Tristan Enaruna, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell and Tyon Grant-Foster as players who'll depart Kansas via the transfer portal this offseason, per Gary Bedore of the Wichita Eagle. Missouri Southern State's Cam Martin and Drake's Joseph Yesufu have joined the school via the portal.

    The Jayhawks finished the 2020-21 season 21-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they lost to USC.

    Related

      Devin Askew Transfers to TX

      Former 4-star recruit will transfer to Texas after playing one year and making 20 starts at Kentucky (247)

      Devin Askew Transfers to TX
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Devin Askew Transfers to TX

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Hubert Davis Gets $10M Deal

      New UNC men's hoops coach signs 5-yr, $10M contract with up to $1.1M in potential annual bonuses

      Hubert Davis Gets $10M Deal
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Hubert Davis Gets $10M Deal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Kansas Guard Bryce Thompson to Transfer

      Kansas Guard Bryce Thompson to Transfer
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

      Kansas Guard Bryce Thompson to Transfer

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      KU's Thompson to Transfer

      Jayhawks freshman guard and former 5-star recruit Bryce Thompson says he intends to transfer

      KU's Thompson to Transfer
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      KU's Thompson to Transfer

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report