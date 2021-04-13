Former 5-Star G Bryce Thompson Announces He Will Transfer from Kansas

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Bryce Thompson will not return to the school for his sophomore season and will enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.

"I just want to say thank you to the Kansas coaching staff, the team doctors, all the staff and the fans for supporting me since I got to Lawrence," he told Eric Bossi of 247Sports. "I appreciate everybody supporting me from day one, but after careful consideration with my family, I feel that it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal."

Thompson, a 5-star recruit in the class of 2020, averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20 games (four starts) for the Jayhawks. He dealt with a back injury and broken hand, limiting his production.

"After talking to his family, Bryce let us that he was going to enter the transfer portal," Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a press release. "I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries, but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward."

Thompson has major talent despite a tough freshman season and will arguably be the crown jewel of this year's crop of transfers.

He joins Tristan Enaruna, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell and Tyon Grant-Foster as players who'll depart Kansas via the transfer portal this offseason, per Gary Bedore of the Wichita Eagle. Missouri Southern State's Cam Martin and Drake's Joseph Yesufu have joined the school via the portal.

The Jayhawks finished the 2020-21 season 21-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they lost to USC.