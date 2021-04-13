WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Matches That Left the Best Impression

WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Matches That Left the Best ImpressionApril 13, 2021
WrestleMania weekend is a euphoric occasion for fans and performers from all over the world, who dreamed about appearing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
This year's edition was no different. In fact, WrestleMania 37 may have had even more of an impact because the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to move the event to its Performance Center in 2020.
One could argue this put pressure on the company to deliver a great show at Raymond James Stadium, the venue where WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place. But the WWE Universe hadn't seen a live show in over a year, and it welcomed the event in Tampa, Florida with open arms.
At its core, professional wrestling is a communal experience, and it just felt good to see so many people out enjoying a live show again. Even more, the two-night pay-per-view staged a historic moment that many viewers will never forget as two Black women headlined The Show of Shows for the first time ever.
The combination of emotions made WrestleMania 37 noteworthy, but let's take a look at the matches that had the biggest lasting impression.
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
Night 1 of WrestleMania didn't go off without a hitch as a brief rain delay momentarily put a damper on the occasion. But the show eventually started hot with the WWE Championship match.
The opening contest of the weekend was always going to stand out because it was the first after a year-long absence, and the fans would inevitably respond well. So, it made sense for Drew McIntyre, who didn't get to win the WWE title in front of the Raymond James Stadium crowd last year, to kick off the show in pursuit of championship gold and his WrestleMania moment.
The current champion, Bobby Lashley, also had an impressive run leading up to his monumental title win on the March 1 episode of Raw. One could make the argument that this match could have headlined the event, but these two men also deserved the honor of greeting the WWE Universe.
This seemed like McIntyre's match to win, but it was surprisingly full of suspense as the Scot gave the titleholder everything he had. At one point, the challenger nailed Lashley with three consecutive Future Shock DDTs but he adamantly kicked out.
Ultimately, The All Mighty cinched in the Hurt Lock and retained his title via technical submission. As a result, he became the first Black WWE champion to successfully defend the prestigious title at WrestleMania.
It was a well-deserved win for Lashley and a tremendous moment for both competitors that set the tone for the rest of the night.
Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship
Last August, Roman Reigns shocked the wrestling world when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam with a new villainous persona.
Many fans thought they would never see the day when The Big Dog would ditch his trademark chest protector and bright-eyed good-guy character. Nevertheless, the second-generation star has excelled in his new heel role and made the Universal Championship relevant again.
With that in mind, WrestleMania would be a big test for Reigns as he made his fifth appearance in the main event. The Tribal Chief has been a divisive figure for the WWE Universe in recent years, and some fans loudly rejected him as he received one of the high honors in the company in the past.
So, one had to wonder how the live crowd would respond to the man who many of them love to hate. After all, the 35-year-old came back in front of the virtual audience at the ThunderDome last year, so this would be his first appearance in front of them.
On Sunday night, the audience in attendance didn't disappoint as they showered the universal champion in boos as he proudly marched down to the ring. The reaction didn't deter Reigns at all; he reveled in it. It was marvelous and will undoubtedly be a moment that will define this period of his career.
The Triple Threat match was action-packed, and Edge and Daniel Bryan also had their moments. But make no mistake about it, this was Reigns' night. The finish further proved that, as he stacked his opponents on top of each other and pinned them to pick up a statement win over two fan favorites.
You could tell that, on some levels, he enjoyed giving fans a reason to jeer him for a change and it was highly entertaining to watch. Furthermore, this dominant and infuriating victory minted him as the top heel in the company and the man to beat in 2021.
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
If you watched WrestleMania 37, this shouldn't come as a surprise: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair was the best match of the weekend by far.
It is impossible to understate the importance of this historic match and what it meant for Black women, who are undeniably the most underrepresented wrestling fans. This main event will stand the test of time because of the doors it will open and the generations it will inspire.
When the bell rang, you could see the weight of the moment wash over Belair and the unbridled emotion on her face made her so relatable. Banks is no stranger to big moments, but she even briefly broke character to take it all in, and her smile was just as infectious.
It was a beautiful start to the match, but it was all business once they tied up for the first time.
Belair looked amazing as she pulled off some unbelievable feats of strength to match Banks' technical prowess. In the highlight of the night, The EST of WWE caught the champion as she attempted a dive, lifted her over her head for a gorilla press slam, walked up the ring steps and tossed her back into the ring.
Still, The Boss didn't allow the challenger to upstage her as she executed several inventive maneuvers, using Belair's signature braid against her. This ultimately led to her downfall as the Knoxville, Tennessee native used her hair to whip Banks and landed the K.O.D. to become the new SmackDown women's championship.
This was a star-making moment for Belair, and Banks also cemented her legacy as one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. Their showdown was truly special and will go down as one of the best WrestleMania main events ever.