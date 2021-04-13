WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Matches That Left the Best Impression

2 of 3

Last August, Roman Reigns shocked the wrestling world when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam with a new villainous persona.

Many fans thought they would never see the day when The Big Dog would ditch his trademark chest protector and bright-eyed good-guy character. Nevertheless, the second-generation star has excelled in his new heel role and made the Universal Championship relevant again.

With that in mind, WrestleMania would be a big test for Reigns as he made his fifth appearance in the main event. The Tribal Chief has been a divisive figure for the WWE Universe in recent years, and some fans loudly rejected him as he received one of the high honors in the company in the past.

So, one had to wonder how the live crowd would respond to the man who many of them love to hate. After all, the 35-year-old came back in front of the virtual audience at the ThunderDome last year, so this would be his first appearance in front of them.

On Sunday night, the audience in attendance didn't disappoint as they showered the universal champion in boos as he proudly marched down to the ring. The reaction didn't deter Reigns at all; he reveled in it. It was marvelous and will undoubtedly be a moment that will define this period of his career.

The Triple Threat match was action-packed, and Edge and Daniel Bryan also had their moments. But make no mistake about it, this was Reigns' night. The finish further proved that, as he stacked his opponents on top of each other and pinned them to pick up a statement win over two fan favorites.

You could tell that, on some levels, he enjoyed giving fans a reason to jeer him for a change and it was highly entertaining to watch. Furthermore, this dominant and infuriating victory minted him as the top heel in the company and the man to beat in 2021.