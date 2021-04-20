ONE on TNT 3: How to Watch, TV Info for John Lineker vs. Troy Worthen

ONE Championship

ONE Championship continues its "ONE on TNT" series Wednesday with John Lineker taking on American Troy Worthen.

Lineker, formerly at UFC before debuting for ONE in October 2019, is the top ranked challenger to Bibiano Fernandes' title. He faces Worthen, a rising star at ONE out of Florida.

Here's the full card, how to watch and top headlines to look out for.

Where and How to Watch

ONE on TNT 3 will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the preliminary card live on Bleacher Report or the B/R MMA Twitter account. You can also stream the prelims on B/R Live and the B/R Live YouTube channel.

The two-match main card will be shown exclusively on TNT and in the Bleacher Report app with a TV provider login starting at 10 p.m. ET. On the West Coast, the main card will be available live on the TNT app or on a delay on TNT at 10 p.m. PT.

Match Card

Main Card (TNT and Bleacher Report, 10 p.m. ET)

No. 1 John Lineker (33-9) vs. Troy Worthen (7-1)

No. 4 Yuya Wakamatsu (13-4) vs. No. 5 Reece McLaren (14-7)



Preliminary Card (Bleacher Report, B/R MMA Twitter and B/R Live, 8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Nieky Holzken (92-16) vs. No. 4 John Wayne Parr (110-37)

No. 5 Marat Gafurov (18-3) vs. Ok Rae Yoon (13-3)

Ryuto Sawada (14-5-1) vs. Miao Li Tao (5-3)

Top Headlines

John Lineker eyes title shot with win over Worthen

After going 12-4 in his seven years at UFC, Lineker is now on the brink of his first title shot at a major promotion.

The 30-year-old defeated Muin Gafurov in his ONE debut before dismantling former champion Kevin Belingon last year, earning him the No. 1 ranking in the bantamweight division. He takes on Worthen who's coming off the first loss of his career against No. 3-ranked Yusup Saadulaev.

The winner will likely get a crack at champion Bibiano Fernandes who owns the ONE record for most title defenses with eight.

44-year-old John Wayne Parr looks to turn back the clock vs. Holzken

It was a surprise to many when Parr, well into his 40s, signed a contract with ONE last year. His first pro bout was in 1997, but Parr believes he still has wins left in the tank 24 years later.

It's been nearly two years since his last match and nearly four years since his last win, but the 10-time world champion Aussie will step back into the cage to face another kickboxing legend in Holzken. The Dutchman is the No. 1-ranked contender in ONE's lightweight division and is eager for a trilogy bout against champion Regian Eersel.

Let's see what Parr still has to give.