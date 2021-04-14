Prospects for Cowboys to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2021 NFL draft with some added pressure to hit on their early picks.

Landing the 10th overall pick in this draft was more the product of injury and bad luck than an accurate depiction of where the roster is. The Dak Prescott contract also puts added emphasis on finding starter-level players in the draft as they come on cheap contracts.

Essentially, the Cowboys find themselves with premium picks in each of the first three rounds and four picks in the top 100. If the roster plays to its potential, the team won't be picking this early again anytime soon.

That means it is going to be just as important for the Cowboys to identify potential flops within the confines of their systems than it is to find the absolute best players available.

Whether it's a player who projects to develop more slowly than their counterparts, has an injury history or just doesn't provide a lot of value for their draft projection, the Cowboys would be wise to avoid these prospects on draft night.