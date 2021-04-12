WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Star Ratings for All Matches from Full Show

0 of 14

Credit: WWE.com

There are certain expectations that come along with a match at WrestleMania.

Superstars are expected to deliver above and beyond what they would on a typical episode of Raw or SmackDown, or even another monthly pay-per-view offering. The lights are brighter, stage bigger, and there is the opportunity to live forever with a single extraordinary performance.

This year's two-night WrestleMania 37 featured several strong in-ring presentations, thanks to one of the most talented crops of talent the company has ever touted.

With a loaded 14-match card, which matches performed up to the moment and which failed to inspire?

Find out with these star ratings for each contest.