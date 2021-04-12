Prospects for Patriots to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

It's been an eventful offseason for the New England Patriots. That's what happens when the team goes 7-9 and misses the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season.

The Pats clearly don't want to be out of the postseason picture for long, as they were one of the most active teams in the NFL early in free agency. And because of that, they've overhauled their roster and filled many of their holes with some of the best players who were available on the market.

But New England isn't done. It still has the opportunity to add to its roster during the 2021 NFL draft, which will be held April 29-May 1. The Patriots will also be on the clock much earlier than they have been in recent years, as they own the No. 15 overall selection.

While it appears the Pats have made moves that will help them improve in 2021, they also need to keep the long-term future in mind, which is another reason why the draft is so important. If they want to build another dynasty, it will likely require them to make the right decisions with their draft picks.

Here are several players who New England should avoid taking during this year's draft.