Prospects for Eagles to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

It's been an offseason of great change for the Philadelphia Eagles. They fired head coach Doug Pederson and replaced him with Nick Sirianni, traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and cut ties with some notable veterans, including wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery.

However, Philadelphia hasn't had much of an opportunity to fill many of the holes on its roster. It entered the offseason well over the NFL's salary cap, so it had to clear space before making any moves. The Eagles signed free-agent safety Anthony Harris, but they haven't brought in many other notable additions.

That's why the 2021 NFL draft, which will take place from April 29-May 1, is going to be an important event for Philadelphia as it looks to bring in players who will help it get the franchise back on course. The Eagles have traded down from the No. 6 overall pick to the No. 12 selection, so they'll have more picks to utilize over the final two days of the draft. It will be important for them to add the right players for the future.

While much of the draft speculation will be on players who Philadelphia may consider selecting, here's a look at several players it should avoid.