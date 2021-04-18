5 Best Feuds for Roman Reigns Leading Up to WWE SummerSlam 2021

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Repeats are bothersome and are far too big of a crutch for WWE, but that doesn't mean a rematch should never happen. It's all about justifying how often it takes place, whether the product is good enough to warrant seeing again and if there are better options available.

Given the popularity of Edge and Daniel Bryan, their level of performances and the fact that we have seen them clash with Reigns in a Triple Threat match, there is enough to squeeze at least one more fight out of this.

Ideally, it would be Edge against Reigns. In fact, WWE could get away with Reigns not defending his title at WrestleMania Backlash by having Edge vs. Bryan in a No. 1 contender's match. That way, fans get to see that singles contest, and it could set up one more attempt for The Rated-R Superstar.

Bryan has had his singles contest with Reigns, but if need be, a gimmick match like Two-Out-of-Three Falls or a submission match with The Yes Man being forced to say "I quit" to a guillotine choke would work.

If both happen, that carries Reigns past Money in the Bank and into July.