    Masters Prize Money 2021: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2021

    Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tips his cap after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    For a while, it looked like there wasn't going to be much drama at Augusta National on Sunday.

    Ah, but it wouldn't be the Masters without some intrigue. Hideki Matsuyama's comfortable lead almost evaporated late, though he ultimately held off Xander Schauffele and earned himself his first green jacket in the process, shooting a one-over 73 to finish 10 under for the tournament. That left him one stroke clear of runner-up Will Zalatoris after Schauffele crumbled late.

    For the third straight year, the total purse at the major was $11.5 million, with Matsuyama taking home a clean $2.07 million for finishing first. Here were the remaining payouts and the top of the leaderboard:

    • 2. Zalatoris (-9): $1,242,000
    • T3. Jordan Spieth (-7): $667,000
    • T3. Schauffele (-7): $667,000
    • T5. Jon Rahm (-6): $437,000
    • T5. Marc Leishman (-6): $437,000
    • 7. Justin Rose (-5): $385,250
    • T8. Patrick Reed (-4): $345,000
    • T8. Corey Conners (-4): $345,000
    • T10. Cameron Smith (-3): $299,000
    • T10: Tony Finau (-3): $299,000

    Matsuyama surged to the top of the leaderboard Saturday, perhaps bolstered by a rain delay. When play was halted, he was two strokes off the lead through 10 holes. When play resumed, he annihilated the final stretch, shooting a remarkable six under on the last eight holes to take a four-stroke lead.

    "I wouldn't have believed it," Matsuyama told reporters Saturday. "But I did play well today. And my game plan was carried out, and hopefully, tomorrow I can continue good form."

    While he couldn't match Saturday's improbable run, he mostly managed the course well Sunday, avoiding the sort of major blunders that can quickly derail a tournament. Well, at least until the 15th, when he found the water and bogeyed the hole. That, paired with Schauffele shooting a birdie on No. 15, cut Matsuyama's lead to two strokes.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    But he held on from there, bolstered by Schauffele's untimely and devastating triple bogey on No. 16. Finishing above par was enough for Matsuyama.

    As for the rest of the field, Jordan Spieth's strong showing is a positive sign going forward for a player who hadn't posted a top-10 finish at a major since the 2018 British Open and didn't have a top-five finish since that year's Masters.

    It wasn't a win for Spieth, but it was a much-needed performance. Besides, nobody was catching Matsuyama on Sunday, even if he temporarily held the door open on the back nine and let a little drama through.

    Related

      Matsuyama Wins Masters 🏆

      Hideki Matsuyama (-10) becomes Japan’s first-ever men’s major champion with historic win at Augusta National

      Matsuyama Wins Masters 🏆
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Matsuyama Wins Masters 🏆

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Final Masters Leaderboard

      Matsuyama holds 1-stroke lead to finish with a win at Augusta National

      Final Masters Leaderboard
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Final Masters Leaderboard

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Sunday's Masters Tee Times ⏰

      Matsuyama and Schauffele in final group at 2:40pm ET. Tap to see full pairings and times in the B/R app 📲

      Sunday's Masters Tee Times ⏰
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Sunday's Masters Tee Times ⏰

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Matsuyama Clear Favorite Heading into Final Round

      Does anyone have a chance at catching Hideki (-120)? (FanDuel)

      Matsuyama Clear Favorite Heading into Final Round
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Matsuyama Clear Favorite Heading into Final Round

      The Duel
      via The Duel