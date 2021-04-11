The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 37 Night 2

2 of 6

Natalya and Tamina are two of the most tenured performers on the entire roster. For some reason, they have often been overlooked during the Women's Revolution in favor of The Four Horsewomen and all of the other talents who have come from NXT.

The two multi-generational performers won a gauntlet match on Night 1 to earn a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Sunday against Jax and Baszler.

The title bout was competitive and featured all four women hitting a lot of stiff strikes to make it look as realistic as possible. For a match with almost no hype, it ended up exceeding expectations.

The daughters of Jimmy Snuka and Jim Neidhart have never had their own WrestleMania moments like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, so seeing them get this opportunity was satisfying for the fans who have followed them for over a decade.

They may not have come out of this with the belts, but they are now able to point to a WrestleMania match they can be proud of in the future.

While it would have been great to see them celebrate a victory, it was still nice to see them have this spotlight and win over the WWE Universe.