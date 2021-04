The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 37 Night 2

1 of 6

The Fiend appeared to be rejuvenated by a large jack-in-the-box before the match began. You can't make this stuff up.

Toward the end of the bout, he had The Viper in position to hit Sister Abigail when Alexa Bliss appeared on top of the box with a new look: She was wearing leather and a black substance was pouring from her head.

Orton used the distraction to hit the RKO for the win. That was it. All of this buildup and not only does The Fiend lose his big return match, but he also does it in a way that makes no sense.

Why would Bliss distract her own ally? Why would The Fiend act surprised to see her? What was any of this?

This storyline has dragged on for too long and gotten to a point where they are just doing things to see what works. This feud started hot last year, but it has gotten tough to watch. With any luck, this is the end of it.