The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 37 Night 2

The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 37 Night 2April 12, 2021
- Randy Orton defeated The Fiend
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Natalya and Tamina
- Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn
- Sheamus defeated Riddle
- Apollo Crews defeated Big E
- Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka
- Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan
The first night of WrestleMania 37 got off to a rocky start with a rain delay, but the show eventually proved to be one of the best nights of wrestling we have seen in quite some time.
Night 2 did not live up to the high bar set by Saturday's show, but it did feature a few standout moments and a couple of great matches.
Here is a quick rundown of the results from Sunday night:
We know who had their hand raised. Now, let's take a look at the real winners and losers from the second night of WrestleMania 37.
Loser: The Fiend
The Fiend appeared to be rejuvenated by a large jack-in-the-box before the match began. You can't make this stuff up.
Toward the end of the bout, he had The Viper in position to hit Sister Abigail when Alexa Bliss appeared on top of the box with a new look: She was wearing leather and a black substance was pouring from her head.
Orton used the distraction to hit the RKO for the win. That was it. All of this buildup and not only does The Fiend lose his big return match, but he also does it in a way that makes no sense.
Why would Bliss distract her own ally? Why would The Fiend act surprised to see her? What was any of this?
This storyline has dragged on for too long and gotten to a point where they are just doing things to see what works. This feud started hot last year, but it has gotten tough to watch. With any luck, this is the end of it.
Winners: Natalya and Tamina
Natalya and Tamina are two of the most tenured performers on the entire roster. For some reason, they have often been overlooked during the Women's Revolution in favor of The Four Horsewomen and all of the other talents who have come from NXT.
The two multi-generational performers won a gauntlet match on Night 1 to earn a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Sunday against Jax and Baszler.
The title bout was competitive and featured all four women hitting a lot of stiff strikes to make it look as realistic as possible. For a match with almost no hype, it ended up exceeding expectations.
The daughters of Jimmy Snuka and Jim Neidhart have never had their own WrestleMania moments like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, so seeing them get this opportunity was satisfying for the fans who have followed them for over a decade.
They may not have come out of this with the belts, but they are now able to point to a WrestleMania match they can be proud of in the future.
While it would have been great to see them celebrate a victory, it was still nice to see them have this spotlight and win over the WWE Universe.
Winner and Loser: Logan Paul
Logan Paul sat at ringside for the match between Owens and Zayn but didn't get involved in the action until after KO had scored the pin.
He tried to congratulate Owens but that just made Zayn angry. However, Paul shoved The Great Liberator to the mat, which led to KO giving the YouTube star a Stunner a few seconds later.
Paul is one of the rare people who qualifies as both a winner and a loser. The loser part comes from the entire WWE Universe collectively booing him at every opportunity. He had real heat, and not the good kind.
The reason he won on Sunday is that he is a 26-year old who just had a moment at WrestleMania with two of the best pro wrestlers in the world. Most of us can only dream about an opportunity like that.
If we are lucky, this is the last time Paul appears in a WWE ring. His involvement was pointless and added nothing to the show.
Winner: Sheamus
For the past several months, Sheamus has been one of the most consistent performers on the entire roster. And WWE rewarded all of his hard work with a United States title win over Riddle on Sunday.
The Celtic Warrior and The Original Bro had a good match with a lot of physicality. The finish saw Sheamus deliver a devastating Brogue Kick as Riddle was attempting a moonsault.
He busted the former champion open and pinned him as he bled from the mouth. It was quite the image to end the match on and made the new champion look like a dangerous force.
This marks the start of Sheamus' third reign with the U.S. title. Considering the crowd cheered for his win like he was a hero, it will be interesting to see if he is booked as a babyface going forward.
Winner: Rhea Ripley
Ripley may not have won the women's Royal Rumble, but she still found herself in the Raw women's title match at WrestleMania 37 against Asuka.
The former NXT women's champion has been tearing it up on Raw ever since she was officially called up during the Rumble in January, and WWE pushed her hard during the buildup to this showdown.
Despite being a rookie in comparison to The Empress of Tomorrow, Ripley has never felt outmatched or out of place. She looks like a star, carries herself like a champion and wrestles with intensity. She is the total package.
The match they had on Night 2 was a physical contest that saw both women take a few hits that will likely result in some bruises. It might not have been as exciting as Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, but it had its moments.
The Australian put Asuka away with a Riptide to win the Raw Women's Championship and have her hand raised for the first time at WrestleMania.
Winners: Edge, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns
Edge, Reigns and Bryan have all thought their careers might be over at one point. The Tribal Chief fought through cancer to return to the squared circle, while Bryan and Edge had neck injuries they thought would prevent them from ever competing again.
The fact that these three men were together in the main event of WrestleMania 37 is proof that anything is possible. They are each inspirational in their own unique ways.
For Bryan, this was also a win because he wasn't supposed to be in this match at all. He was added because he is arguably the most beloved Superstar on the roster. His presence makes just about any segment better.
This was the first time Reigns has been able to perform as a heel for a live crowd. The WWE Universe gave him the boos he has been waiting for during his entrance, solidifying him as the villain he has become.
And then there is Edge. The guy who won the men's Royal Rumble match one year after returning from a nine-year hiatus was back in the main event at the biggest show of the year. This day marked exactly 10 years since he announced his retirement on Raw and gave up his world title.
All three succeeded in their own way to get to this point, but only one could leave with the universal title. After a long, grueling fight, The Tribal Chief pinned both of his rivals at once to retain and proved once again why he rules over SmackDown.
All in all, WrestleMania was just like every other PPV. It had its highs and lows and left us with some great memories. What did you think of Night 2?