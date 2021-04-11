WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Star Ratings for All Matches from Saturday's Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Star ratings in professional wrestling are subjective, representing the adjudicator's preferences but also providing a glimpse into whether a particular match or event succeeded in what it set out to accomplish.

Saturday, on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, WWE set out to deliver a blockbuster spectacle that returned fans to the stands and provided them unforgettable in-ring content with some feel-good stories and championship switches to boot.

It did just that, and the star ratings for the night's seven-match card reflect as much.

From the instant-classic main event for the SmackDown Women's Championship to Braun Strowman's pleasantly surprising steel cage clash with Shane McMahon and Bad Bunny's first official match to Drew McIntyre's attempt to regain the WWE Championship in the opener, the show exceeded expectations.

Relive Night 1 of this year's Showcase of the Immortals with these ratings, presented to the matches based on a mixture of in-ring content and storytelling within.