Bad Bunny's GOAT Celebrity Appearance and Other WrestleMania 37 Hot Takes

2 of 4

Bianca Belair may have won her first championship in WWE Saturday night in the main event of WrestleMania Night 1, but it was Sasha Banks who cemented her legacy in the classic match as the best women's wrestler in the company's long history.

Yes, Trish Stratus was great. Ditto Lita. Charlotte Flair elevated the status of women in WWE as a legacy and Becky Lynch was arguably the biggest star of the bunch. But there is something to be said about showing up big when the lights are brightest, the stage the grandest and the pressure the greatest.

Sasha Banks has repeatedly done that, solidifying her status as the best big-match performer in WWE women's wrestling history and eclipsing even her most respected and celebrated peers.

There was the all-timer in Brooklyn with Bayley, the 30-minute Iron Woman match that followed, the historic Hell in a Cell match with Flair, her 54-minute performance in the first women's Royal Rumble match and the cell match against Lynch. All of which are near-flawless examples of her extraordinary skills.

When you take into account the historic significance of those encounters, their overall quality strictly from an in-ring perspective and her selflessness when it comes to putting over others in those moments, you have a performer who has repeatedly proved she excels regardless of whether the spotlight is on her that given night.

If it is meant to shine on Bayley or Flair, Lynch or Belair, Banks grabs it and makes it her own. Not out of some insatiable need for attention but because she is so damn good you don't have a choice but to sit up and take notice.

Her professional wrestling fandom allows her to look outside of the restrictive WWE Universe to Japan and Mexico for inspiration. More importantly, she uses what she discovers in those rings in a company that isn't always accepting of other styles.

She is creative, something that was on full display Saturday as she found new and inventive ways to utilize Belair's trademark ponytail in the match, leading to the crowd-pleasing finale.

She is passionate, strong, confident and fierce, and that was on full display in the biggest match of her life. Those who fail to sniff the GOAT conversation falter under pressure. They crumble when faced with a situation too big for them. Not Banks. She has repeatedly risen to the occasion, stared down expectation and laughed in its face.

No, she didn't win Saturday. But it didn't matter.

She lived a childhood dream, soaking in the moment and, when the bell rang, did what she has time and time again: delivered at the highest level of any female performer in WWE history.

Before all is said and done, that title may be hers on the grandest scale regardless of the promotion or era.