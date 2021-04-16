Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger's Leg Injury Diagnosed as Hairline Fracture

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger suffered a hairline fracture in his leg and will miss additional time, manager Dave Roberts announced Friday.

Bellinger was originally added to the 10-day injured list with a left calf contusion April 6.

It's a brutal blow for the defending champs as well as Bellinger, a perennial MVP candidate who won the award in 2019.

Through 19 at-bats to start the season, Bellinger has four hits and two runs batted in.

His loss leaves manager Dave Roberts with a gaping hole in the lineup and not many batters available who can step in and replace him. Chris Taylor is likely to spend some extra time in the outfield with Bellinger sidelined. Zach McKinstry and Matt Beaty could get some innings out there as well.

Depending on how long Bellinger is expected to be out, the Dodgers could dip into their stacked farm system to add another outfielder. DJ Peters would make the most sense there, but Los Angeles has been known to get creative with its roster.

Either way, until Bellinger is able to return to form, the Dodgers will have to work harder to keep producing at the plate.