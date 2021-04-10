The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ABC 2

1 of 7

Chris Unger/Getty Images

At least Kevin Holland will always have 2020.

The Texas-based middleweight was among the UFC’s breakout stars last year, winning five fights in 210 days and racking up some of the promotion’s most memorable highlights and sound bites.

But within just 99 days of 2021, it’s all disappeared.

Fighting for the second time in three weeks against a higher-ranked foe at 185 pounds, Holland was once again manhandled, smothered and outworked on the way to a wide decision loss in a main event.

This time, it was No. 5-ranked Marvin Vettori doing the damage, racking up a divisional record 11 takedowns on the way to sweeping all three scorecards by matching counts of 50-44.

Holland, ranked 10th, was favored on March 20 to beat Derek Brunson, but was listless across 25 minutes en route to a similar result. He took the match with Vettori on short notice after Darren Till pulled out with a broken collarbone and predictably entered Saturday as a significant underdog.

He threw and landed some dangerous-looking punches and kicks—including one to Vettori’s groin that stopped the bout for nearly a minute—but was taken down for the first time at 3:30 of the opening round and spent more than a minute on his back. Vettori continued to employ the takedown-hunting approach and had at least two minutes of control time in each of the last four rounds.

“It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t always exciting, but he did what he had to do,” Cormier said. “Sometimes that’s all that matters, just getting the win. For my money, Marvin Vettori would be hard to deny a middleweight title shot after what he did tonight.”

Vettori, who dropped a split decision to Israel Adesanya in 2018, has long said he wants another shot at his former foe, who won the middleweight championship a year later and has defended three times.

He reiterated that desire after the final horn against Holland.

“I wanted to finish (Holland) but I wasn’t able to. But it was a dominant win. I keep winning and I keep progressing,” he said. “In October I want to fight (Adesanya). I have the longest win streak. I’ve put on dominant winning performances and I want this title.”