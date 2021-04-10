Kevin Durant, Nike Unveil Nets Star's 14th Signature Sneaker, Release Date, More

via Nike

Kevin Durant and Nike are bringing back the strap with the debut of the KD14.

The Brooklyn Nets star released the first images of his latest signature shoe on Saturday morning featuring a strap over the laces for the first time since the KD7.

"It's been a while since we incorporated the strap, which excites me," Durant said, via Nike. "My other favorite part about the shoe is the cushioning, which helps me feel low to the ground and still helps give me some of that energy back."

Per Nike:

"The strap itself is a familiar sight, but the build is rich with Nike heritage. The design of the simplified one-piece midfoot strap, especially on the medial side, was inspired by the Nike Air Presto. The thin, elongated Swoosh is a nod to the original Bruin model. The engineered mesh upper means that graphics can be uniquely layered for detailed colorway options, covering topics like art, music and more."

The Black/White colorway officially hit the market on Saturday outside of North America. It will be available everywhere on April 14.

Look for Durant to debut his newest kicks on Saturday night when the Nets take on the Los Angeles Lakers.