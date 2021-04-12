Prospects for 49ers to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

We know that the San Francisco 49ers are going to take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft. At least, that's the assumption because there's no way they would trade a plethora of picks to acquire the selection if it weren't to select a signal-caller, right?

NFL Media analyst Rich Eisen is so confident that the pick will be a quarterback that he will eat a dirty sweatshirt if it's anything but.

"So let's take that sweatshirt," he said on the Rich Eisen Show. "If the 49ers on draft night choose a player other than a quarterback, I want you to send that piece of clothing to me. And I will eat it."

While we don't know which quarterback will be selected, that pick is going to define San Francisco's draft for the next several years. Hitting on that pick will be the first step to a successful draft, but the 49ers will also need to avoid making mistakes in the later rounds too.

With this in mind, let's examine some draft prospects that San Francisco shouldn't target in Round 2 and later. Whether these players aren't the right fit for San Francisco or simply don't address areas of need, they shouldn't be on the 49ers' radar after Round 1. This isn't to suggest, though, that they are not quality prospects or the right picks for other franchises.