Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2021 Draft

0 of 32

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

We're roughly two weeks away from one of the biggest dates on the NFL calendar. On April 29, the league will hold its 86th draft in Cleveland, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars and ending with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But teams have already been harvesting talent of a different sort. We're about a month into free agency, and while there's still meat on the bone in that regard (most of which will be picked clean shortly after the festivities in Ohio), there have already been hundreds of millions in contracts handed out.

It's far too early to pass final judgment on how all 32 squads have fared in the offseason. But we're far enough in to have an idea of which clubs have knocked it out of the park (at least so far) and which franchises have struck out.

And since the only thing better than a baseball metaphor in a football article is grades that go with it, it's report-card time for each team before the draft.