The Bright Spot for Every Tanking NBA Team This Season

In an ideal world, every NBA team would want a floor-stretching center who could overpower mismatches down low, defend the rim and survive when switched out onto smaller ball-handlers in the open floor. Trouble is, there's basically one of those guys in the entire league, and his name is Anthony Davis.

Of the various non-megastar alternatives at the 5, the rim-rolling, shot-blocking big is a solid fallback option. Jarrett Allen, whom the Cavaliers acquired for the paltry sum of Dante Exum and the Milwaukee Bucks' 2022 first-rounder, is one of the best.

Allen is a genuine deterrent inside. Opponents hit just 49.1 percent of their attempts within six feet when Allen is the primary defender, a figure bettered among high-volume paint protectors by only Jakob Poeltl and Myles Turner. For some perspective, Rudy Gobert, who's likely to win his third Defensive Player of the Year award this season, allows a 49.5 percent hit rate.

Add to that a career field-goal percentage of 61.4 percent and a defensive rebound rate that has ranked in the top 20 percent among bigs the last two years, and Allen's interior impact is clear. Next season will be Allen's age-23 campaign, which suggests there's still plenty of room for growth—especially now that he's free from a Brooklyn Nets situation that saw him continually lose minutes to established vets, despite his often superior play.

Cleveland must navigate Allen's restricted free agency this summer, but the cost of retaining him shouldn't get too exorbitant. For all his skills, Allen is still fundamentally a role player at a position the league is increasingly reluctant to lavish with big money.

For the Cavs, who have two smallish and defensively suspect guards in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, Allen is an ideal mistake-eraser and lob-catching safety blanket. His presence should make life easier on both ends for his developing teammates, which only adds to his importance going forward.

The Cavaliers snagged a cornerstone for next to nothing, and said cornerstone has performed well in exactly the ways the organization must have hoped. That's cause for real optimism.