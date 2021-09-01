White Sox SS Tim Anderson Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain retroactive to Aug. 29.

Chicago also made several corresponding roster moves, including purchasing the contract of infielder Romy Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte.

Anderson has missed time over the past couple weeks with recurring leg soreness, and the decision was finally made to place him on the IL in hopes of getting him healthy for the stretch run.

Anderson already spent time on the injured list this season with a hamstring injury and has appeared in more than 146 games just once in his career.

When healthy, he is one of the leaders for a White Sox team with high expectations in 2021. He led the league with a .335 batting average in 2019 and then won a Silver Slugger. He finished seventh in American League MVP voting in the shortened 2020 campaign with a .322/.357/.529 slash line, 10 home runs and 21 RBI.

So far this season, Anderson is hitting .302 with 14 home runs, 53 RBI, 82 runs scored and 17 stolen bases in 108 games. Anderson was also named an All-Star for the first time this season.

Although Anderson represents a huge loss, the White Sox boast a stacked lineup that should continue producing until he comes back.

Much of the offensive burden will fall on the shoulders of Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert.

In terms of who will replace Anderson at shortstop, look for Leury Garcia, Danny Mendick and Gonzalez to potentially all see some work there.