ONE on TNT 2: How to Watch, TV Info for Christian Lee vs. Timofey Nastyukhin

ONE Championship continues its "ONE on TNT" series Wednesday with lightweight world champion Christian Lee defending his title against knockout artist Timofey Nastyukhin.

Lee is one of the most highly regarded talents at ONE, having defeated Shinya Aoki for the championship in 2019 before also winning the lightweight world grand prix. He takes on Nastyukhin, who notably knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the American's debut two years ago.

Here's the full card, how to watch and top headlines to look out for.

Where and How to Watch

ONE on TNT 2 will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the preliminary card live on Bleacher Report or the B/R MMA Twitter account. You can also stream the prelims on B/R Live and the B/R Live YouTube channel.

The three-match main card will be shown exclusively on TNT and in the Bleacher Report app with a TV provider login starting at 10 p.m. ET. On the West Coast, the main card will be available on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PT.

Match Card

Main Card (TNT and Bleacher Report, 10 p.m. ET)

(c) Christian Lee (14-3) vs. No. 3 Timofey Nastyukhin (14-4)

No. 2 Janet Todd (37-11) vs. No. 3 Anne Line Hogstad (15-5)

Preliminary Card (Bleacher Report, B/R MMA Twitter and B/R Live, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (6-2) vs. Yoshiki Nakahara (14-5)

Kim Kyu Sung (10-4) vs. Wang Shuo (11-4)

Mitchell Chamale (7-2) vs. Shuya Kamikubo (11-1-1)

Top Headlines

Christian Lee continues clearing out lightweight division

Not many fighters can say the've done just about all they can do in a division, but that's starting to become the case for Lee. What makes that even more impressive is he's only 22 years old.

After defeating the legendary Shinya Aoki in May 2019 to capture the lightweight belt and become the youngest male champion in ONE history at the age of 20, Lee also went on to beat Saygid Arslanaliev in the lightweight world grand prix final later that year. In October of 2020, he defended his title for the first time against Iuri Lapicus and knocked out the top contender inside three minutes.

With a win over Nastyukhin on Wednesday, Lee will have beaten the top four ranked contenders in the division. "Warrior" mentioned he would like to go back down to featherweight and become a two-division champion at some point. Perhaps that happens sooner rather than later if Lee keeps rolling at lightweight.

Janet Todd eyes muay thai title shot with win

It's been an outstanding two years for Todd. After losing her debut to Stamp Fairtex for the atomweight muay thai world championship in 2019, "JT" is on a five-match win streak and claimed the atomweight kickboxing world title in the process.

Now she has her eyes set on becoming a two-sport champion. Currently ranked second in the atomweight muay thai rankings, a win over No. 3 Hogstad would likely put Todd next in line for a shot at champion Allycia Rodrigues. Not bad for a 35-year-old who's only been fighting professionally for five years.