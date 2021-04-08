NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Tops AEW in TV Ratings Despite Mike Tyson's Return

Photo credit: WWE.com.

On the final edition of the Wednesday night wrestling war, WWE NXT used Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to defeat AEW Dynamite in the ratings battle.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT's two-hour show on USA Network averaged 768,000 viewers, while the two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT averaged 688,000 viewers.

The main event of Night 1 of TakeOver saw Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez do battle over the NXT Women's Championship in a highly entertaining match that changed the complexion of the NXT women's division in a big way.

After 304 days as champion, the third-longest reign in the history of the title behind Asuka and Shayna Baszler, The Joshi Judas dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Gonzalez, putting the dominant Texan atop the mountain.

There were also two other title matches on the show, one of which was a United Kingdom Championship match pitting Walter against Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa pushed Walter to the limit and showed signs of being his old self, but the leader of Imperium ultimately put Ciampa down with a devastating chop and extended his title reign of two-plus years.

The other title match was a Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships. MSK accomplished their dreams by beating The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma to become the new champs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Also on TakeOver, Pete Dunne defeated Kushida in an excellent opening match, and Bronson Reed won a gauntlet that also included LA Knight, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Leon Ruff to earn a title match against North American champion Johnny Gargano on Night 2 of TakeOver.

Dynamite featured the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson several months after he tussled with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. This time around, Tyson and Jericho showed a sign of respect by shaking hands after Tyson punched Shawn Spears of The Pinnacle.

It was also announced that The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will face each other in the first-ever Blood and Guts match on the May 5 Dynamite.

The main event of Dynamite featured AEW World champion Kenny Omega teaming with The Good Brothers against Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks.

In the latter stages of the match, The Young Bucks hit Moxley with double superkicks, allowing Omega and The Good Brothers to win. The Bucks then doubled down after the match and superkicked Mox again, cementing their heel turn.

Also on Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page beat Max Caster, Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship against JD Drake, Tay Conti defeated The Bunny, Sting had a promo segment with Lance Archer, and Taz offered Christian Cage a spot on Team Taz.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).