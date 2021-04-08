Re-Drafting the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

What if NFL teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean, set the flux capacitor for April 23, 2020, and get a draft do-over?

In our opinion, you'd end up with quarterbacks in the top two slots and two members of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the top 10.

Here are the specifics in a redraft that includes four signal-callers, one running back, nine wide receivers, seven offensive linemen, one defensive tackle, three linebackers, two cornerbacks, four safeties and just one damn good edge defender.

(Excludes draft-day trades but accounts for moves teams have made subsequently.)