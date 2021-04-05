Vikings' Jeff Gladney Turns Himself in to Police, Faces Felony Assault Charge

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been charged with third-degree felony family violence assault, per J.D. Miles of CBS 11 News in Dallas.

Gladney turned himself in to Dallas County Jail before posting a $10,000 bond. He faces two to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Per Miles, a 22-year-old woman who says she was in a relationship with the defensive back told police Gladney got angry and demanded to see the text messages on her phone before throwing it out the window of the car they were in while heading to an apartment complex in Dallas on April 2.

She said Gladney stopped to retrieve the phone but then tried "shoving [her] face toward her phone to try to use the phone’s Face ID to unlock" and pulled her hair in an attempt to make her stay still to unlock the phone, per Miles. She told police he then struck her "with closed fists causing pain in the side of her ribs, in the stomach and the back, and hitting her open hand across the head.”

According to Miles, she told detectives that when she and Gladney arrived at the apartment complex, he "began strangling [her] by the neck, which impeded her breathing for approximately five seconds" and grabbed her by the hair again and "dragged [her] across the ground."

She said she was able to break free from Gladney and find safety in a vehicle with occupants she didn't know. Police said they documented bruises to her head, torso and ears, and the woman said she also suffered scratches to her head and neck and abrasions on her knees, per Miles.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported more information regarding Gladney's arrest:

Gladney, who the Vikings selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, started 15 of his 16 games for Minnesota during his rookie year.

The 24-year-old is a native of New Boston, Texas who played collegiately at TCU in Fort Worth.