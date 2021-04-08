Knee-Jerk Reactions to the Good and Bad of MLB's 1st Week

0 of 10

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With all the excitement that surrounds the start of a new baseball season, it's often difficult not to overreact to a small sample size.

In the grand scheme of things, the first week of the MLB season amounts to less than five percent of the months long grind that is the 162-game schedule.

A team's record during the opening week will be a distant memory by May, and a red-hot start or agonizing early slump can quickly be erased, but that doesn't stop the early returns from being overanalyzed.

So why not lean into it?

Ahead, you'll find knee-jerk reactions to the good and the bad from the first week of the 2021 season, highlighting some early trends and exploring whether they will continue as the season unfolds.