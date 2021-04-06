    Amir Garrett Channels Ric Flair, Wants Reds to Be Known as 'Cockiest Team Ever'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2021
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Amir Garrett sounded a bit like wrestling legend Ric Flair when he told reporters Tuesday he wants the Cincinnati Reds to be viewed as the "cockiest team ever."

    "We're some bat-flippin', showboatin', son of a guns," the Reds reliever told reporters. "I want everybody to know that."

    The Reds won their third straight game Monday night, with Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos both homering in a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    Earlier in the day, Castellanos received a two-game suspension stemming from the brawl between players from the Reds and St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Cardinals star Yadier Molina took exception to how the veteran outfielder celebrated after scoring in the fourth inning.

    The Reds have made five playoff appearances since winning the 1990 World Series. Most of the roster was responsible for a two-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves in last year's wild-card round series.

    Typically you want to win something before you start getting cocky, but sometimes self-confidence can breed positive results on the field.

