WWE WrestleMania 2021: Updated Match Card, Odds, Predictions for PPV

For the second time in his career, Daniel Bryan enters a WrestleMania event he was not originally scheduled to be part of.

In 2014, he rode a wave of momentum created by the undeniable YES! Movement all the way to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 30. That night was the greatest of his career, the culmination of an arduous journey to stardom in a sport that had previously shunned wrestlers of his size and background.

Fast-forward seven years to a show originally slated to feature Edge completing an improbable comeback and winning the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Sensing the show needed a shake-up to keep things fresh and interesting, Vince McMahon and his creative team shuffle the card, adding Bryan to the title match in what has been billed as, potentially, his last WrestleMania.

Bryan won the title back in '14, tapping the returning Batista out. That match felt very much like Bryan's coronation, his moment in the spotlight following a months-long build and growing fan fervor.

That has not been the case this year.

Bryan is, and always will be, a beloved fan-favorite. He is the guy fans genuinely want to see succeed. Unlike his last dance in the main event of wrestling's most prestigious event, he does not have momentum on his side. He is no more or less hot at this point than Edge and the argument can certainly be made that he is not nearly as hot as Reigns, who may be the best overall character in WWE.

At the same time, he feels like the only Superstar in the match with a real chance to win.

The Edge babyface comeback story failed to light the world on fire and he was turned heel. Reigns is already the top bad guy in the promotion. The last thing WWE would want is to end the first pay-per-view in front of fans with a heel going over to close out the show.

Bryan is safe, is loved, and will generate a pop when he taps either of his opponents out to capture the title.

Even if the current oddsmakers have him as the biggest underdog entering the title bout.