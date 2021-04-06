    Adam Schefter Texted Zach Wilson 'Welcome to New York' After Sam Darnold Trade

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2021

    BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) reacts after their win over North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)
    Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

    ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said he sent a text message to BYU quarterback Zach Wilson—one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft—after the New York Jets traded fellow signal-caller Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday. 

    "Welcome to New York, Zach. Officially," Schefter said he wrote in the message to Wilson.

    He told the story on ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday, saying Wilson is the "obvious choice" for the Jets with the No. 2 pick:

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to choose Clemson's Trevor Lawrence at No. 1.

    Wilson enjoyed a terrific junior season with the Cougars. He completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions across 12 appearances. He added 254 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground in 2020.

    The 21-year-old Utah native was asked about the Jets following his Pro Day workout in late March.

    "Great staff. Love those guys," Wilson told reporters. "[General manager] Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They've got a good thing going."

    New York had remained a little bit of a wild card in the weeks leading up to the first round of the draft on April 29 with Darnold, the third pick in the 2018 draft, on the roster. They tipped their hand by trading him to the Panthers, which makes them a virtual lock to select a quarterback at No. 2.

    Other options include Ohio State's Justin Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones or North Dakota State's Trey Lance, but all signs at this stage point toward Wilson.

    He'd be expected to step right in as a Day 1 starter for the Jets, who count unproven reserves James Morgan and Mike White as the only other QBs on their roster for 2021.

