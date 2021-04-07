Underrated Prospects Cowboys Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Coming off a 6-10 season the 2021 NFL draft is going to be crucial for the Dallas Cowboys.

With Dak Prescott coming back healthy and on a new contract surrounded by weapons on offense, the Cowboys have a great chance to be one of the NFL's most improved teams in 2021. Adding additional support through the draft is going to be key to unlocking that potential.

After the 2020 season, the team's needs are clear. The defense has to be better. Bringing on Dan Quinn as the defensive coordinator was a step in the right direction and they've made some move in free agency to patch up some of the holes on the team last season.

But the team's best ticket to improvement over the long haul is still through the draft. The Cowboys own the No. 10 pick and should be able to get a difference-maker there, but the real key is uncovering some talent with their six picks that fall outside of the first two rounds.

Here's a look at a few players who they should be targeting with those picks that could wind up playing a major role down the line.