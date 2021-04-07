High Seeds in the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament That Won't Reach the 2022 Big Dance

0 of 7

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After Duke and Kentucky both ended up missing the 2021 NCAA men's tournament, it has never been more clear that no one is guaranteed a spot in the March Madness field.

Between graduation, transfers and NBA departures, the college basketball landscape always looks significantly different from one year to the next.

So which high-seeded teams from this year's tournament are in the most danger of missing the Big Dance entirely in 2022?

Ahead we've highlighted seven teams that are at risk of a big enough step backward to miss the field, based on how their roster is expected to change. For the sake of this exercise, a "high seed" was anyone seeded Nos. 1-9 in this year's tournament.

A lot could change based on late recruiting and the transfer portal, so look at this as a fluid process with the teams mentioned here needing to make the biggest splashes in the coming months.