Underrated Prospects Dolphins Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have already made plenty of headlines in the 2021 NFL draft. With two picks in the first round and two trades involving top-15 picks already made, general manager Chris Grier has put his team in the spotlight.

With pick Nos. 6 and 18 in the first round, the Dolphins are in a position to grab two immediate impact players. But the best drafts are the ones in which teams can find multiple starters and even more contributors.

Roster building is all about depth. The best teams find value in the draft beyond Day 1. While the Dolphins have a surplus of premium picks, they don't have a whole lot of later picks. Once you get past their four picks in Rounds 1 and 2, they have a third, fifth and two seventh-round picks to add to their roster.

Here, we'll take a look at who they should be considering with a few of those picks beyond the first two rounds. These players may not be getting as much hype as their Day 1 counterparts, but they are capable of being important players for the Dolphins as they develop.