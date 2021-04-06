Gauging How Hot Every NFL Coach's Seat Is Heading into the 2021 Draft

8 of 8

Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury

The Cardinals are emerging as one of the most exciting young teams in the NFL, but it's uncertain if they have the right head coach.

Kliff Kingsbury still has to prove he's a reliable winner after finishing his tenure at Texas Tech with a 35-40 record and starting his NFL 13-18-1. Arizona did improve from 5-10-1 in his first season to 8-8.

But last year was still disappointing, as the squad appeared poised to make its first playoff appearance since 2015 after starting 5-2. The Cardinals, however, collapsed, losing their last two games and five of their last seven.

This year will be a pivotal one, especially as Kingsbury looks to push quarterback Kyler Murray to the next level. The young signal-caller has started his career with two strong seasons but will be expected to make a leap.

If Kingsbury can't get it done this year—especially after the additions of J.J. Watt and A.J. Green in free agency—the Cardinals have every right to fire him and find someone who can make the playoffs with the talented roster.

Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay

The Rams changed how NFL teams approach hiring head coaches when they rolled the dice on Sean McVay in 2017. Though he was just 30 years old at the time—becoming the youngest head coach in the modern era—McVay proved years of experience weren't necessary to be successful.

Since he took over the reins, McVay has guided the Rams—who went 4-12 the season prior—to four consecutive winning seasons and a 43-21 record with three postseason appearances, a pair of NFC West titles and a Super Bowl berth. Los Angeles is still hunting for an elusive championship, but ownership likely could not be happier with the hiring.

The Rams are going all in on winning a title in McVay's fifth season, swinging a blockbuster trade to upgrade the quarterback position from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford. The defense will also return many of the the key starters from the No. 1-ranked unit last year, including Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd.

The only way McVay's seat will get hot is if the Rams implode after investing so much money and future value in this season. The team is expecting playoff results, and an early exit or failing to even make the field could result in calls for McVay's firing.

San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers suffered a dreaded Super Bowl hangover last season, going from coming up a few plays short of being crowned to missing the playoffs entirely. Much of those failures can be pinned on a wildly unlucky string of injuries to many top contributors. Guys like Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and a myriad of other starters all were out with injuries for various stretches during the campaign.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan can't be pleased with how things played out, as the team's 6-10 record dropped him to 29-35 during his four-year tenure. It was his third losing season since he took the role, and it's possible team brass will have seen enough if the Niners can't get back to the playoffs.

Shanahan still has shown enough flashes to warrant a fair shake this year, especially after the club invested so heavily in Trent Williams in free agency. The team dished out a six-year, $138 million deal for the star left tackle, who should help keep their quarterback upright.

The biggest storyline looming is which signal-caller Williams will be protecting, as there is a chance Garoppolo may be on his way out after four injury-plagued years. The team owns the No. 3 pick after trading with the Miami Dolphins and seems likely to use it on one of the top quarterback prospects.

If the 49ers whiff on the pick, it will set the franchise back significantly. Fortunately for Shanahan—widely regarded as an offensive mastermind—the quarterback the team selects has a great chance to succeed with the pieces in place and could help San Francisco take a major leap forward, which would greatly enhance Shanahan's job security.

Seattle Seahawks: Pete Carroll

The Seahawks have been one of the more successful franchises of the last decade, a run that began in 2010 when the team lured Pete Carroll away from USC and back to the pro game. Since then, Seattle has been to the postseason in all but two years, a stretch that includes a pair of Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

Despite the feats and an impressive 12-4 showing in 2020, Seattle made headlines this offseason because quarterback Russell Wilson had become disgruntled with the franchise's inability to protect him. Trade rumors swirled, but the Seahawks kept the eight-time Pro Bowler.

While Carroll may have to compromise with Wilson to maintain harmony in the locker room—Wilson reportedly “stormed out” of a meeting after his suggestions to improve the offense weren’t taken seriously—the coach’s job shouldn't be on the line after all the success he has had.

The team is still well positioned to compete going forward and should not only get back to the playoffs but also improve on its 1-3 record over its last three trips as long as Wilson remains on the roster.

There is work to be done in the draft to patch holes on the offensive line and in the secondary, but unless the Seahawks fall off a cliff and have one of their worst seasons ever, Carroll won't be going anywhere.

