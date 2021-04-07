ONE on TNT: How to Watch Return of Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez

ONE Championship

ONE Championship begins its "ONE on TNT" series on Wednesday, marking the return of Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez. Johnson hasn't competed since winning the flyweight world grand prix in October of 2019, while Alvarez's last fight came in August of 2019.

Headlining ONE on TNT is Johnson's flyweight world championship shot against Adriano Moraes. That comes after Alvarez takes on No. 2-ranked lightweight Iuri Lapicus.

Here's the full card, how to watch and top headlines to look out for.

Where and How to Watch

ONE on TNT will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the preliminary card live on Bleacher Report or the B/R MMA Twitter account. You can also stream the prelims on B/R Live and the B/R Live YouTube channel.

The three-match main card will be shown exclusively on TNT and in the Bleacher Report app with a TV provider login starting at 10 p.m. ET. On the West Coast, the main card will be available on TNT on a delay at 10 p.m. PT.

Match Card

Main Card (TNT and Bleacher Report, 10 p.m. ET)

(c) Adriano Moraes (18-3) vs. No. 1 Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (265-42-10) vs. Danial Williams (24-7)

Eddie Alvarez (30-7) vs. No. 2 Iuri Lapicus (14-1)

Preliminary Card (Bleacher Report, B/R MMA Twitter and B/R Live, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Tyler McGuire (12-1) vs. Raimond Magomedaliev (7-1)

Enriko Kehl (50-15-2) vs. Chingiz Allazov (61-4-1)

Oumar Kane (2-0) vs. Patrick Schmid (0-0)

Top Headlines

Demetrious Johnson looks to become first champion at ONE and UFC

In the 10-year history of ONE, no fighter has won division championships at both the Singapore-based promotion and UFC. On Wednesday, Johnson can become the first.

Mighty Mouse became the UFC's inaugural flyweight champion when he defeated Joseph Benavidez in 2012. He went on to defend his title 11 consecutive times, which is still a record at UFC. Since joining ONE, he's 3-0 and won the flyweight world grand prix, earning him a shot at champion Moraes.

Let's see if one of the greatest to ever do it can continue adding to his legacy.

Eddie Alvarez primed for title shot with win over Lapicus

Alvarez's start at ONE has been a mixed bag. Expectations were high for him coming into the promotion as one of their biggest signings, but the hype train was derailed when Timofey Nastyukhin knocked out the Underground King in the first round of his debut.

It was almost an even more disastrous start to his ONE tenure when Alvarez nearly lost to Eduard Folayang in his second fight with the company. However, he overcame an injured ankle, reversed a ground-and-pound and submitted his opponent in one of the more memorable comebacks ONE has had.

However, Alvarez was forced to pull out of the lightweight world grand prix final later that year because of an injury. We haven't seen him in the ring since August of 2019, but a win over the No. 2-ranked lightweight Lapicus would propel him into the title conversation as he chases champion Christian Lee.

Reug Reug chasing title shot at record pace

Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane is only two fights into his MMA career, but he's already impressed fans with his versatility for someone so new to the sport. Coming from a wrestling background in Senegal, Kane also showcased his striking power in his ONE debut against Alain Ngalani last January, knocking out the veteran in the first round.

On Wednesday, he faces Patrick Schmid, who's a decorated kickboxer making his MMA debut. Another win for Kane further moves him into the upper echelon of the heavyweight division, joining the likes of Arjan Bhullar, Anatoly Malykhin, Ji Won Kang and Mauro Cerilli as contenders vying for Brandon Vera's championship.

If Kane defeats Schmid and goes on to defeat another contender, he could earn a title shot after just four fights. That would tie the ONE record for the fewest number of pro matches before a title opportunity.