Underrated Prospects Giants Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

It won't be a surprise if the Giants decide to use their first-round selection on an offensive lineman.

While New York did restructure the contract of tackle Nate Solder and add guard Zach Fulton, it also lost a starting guard in Kevin Zeitler. Even with Zeitler in the lineup, the offensive line was a problem for the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones last season.

Jones was sacked 45 times in 14 games, while the line surrendered 50 sacks in all.

Even if New York does use an early pick on a lineman, doubling down with a prospect like Mississippi's Royce Newman would make a ton of sense. Listed at 6'5" and 310 pounds, Newman has the size of an NFL interior offensive lineman. However, he also has the versatility to provide depth at multiple positions.

"Has the ability and experience to be considered at guard or tackle," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "... He has the athleticism to handle stretch plays and long pulls effectively. He can redirect his weight and adjust to moving targets as a second-level guard (2019) and showed improvement in his pass protection fundamentals in 2020."

While Newman isn't exactly a finished product, he could be a solid depth piece early in his career with the potential to grow into a starting role.