Underrated Prospects Giants Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

Underrated Prospects Giants Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL DraftApril 5, 2021
Many New York Giants fans will have their eyes affixed to the first round of the draft, where New York holds the 11th overall selection. That pick should yield a premier prospect and the headliner of the Giants' draft class.
However, draft classes aren't built on one prospect alone, and New York will have to find value throughout draft weekend to make it a success. This means netting starters or high-level contributors on Days 2 and 3.
With this in mind, let's examine some under-the-radar players New York should consider in the latter rounds. First-round prospects such as Alabama's Jaylen Waddle or Michigan's Kwity Paye would generate excitement in New York, but prospects like the following three could help provide the depth necessary to make the 2021 season a successful one.
Royce Newman, IOL, Mississippi
It won't be a surprise if the Giants decide to use their first-round selection on an offensive lineman.
While New York did restructure the contract of tackle Nate Solder and add guard Zach Fulton, it also lost a starting guard in Kevin Zeitler. Even with Zeitler in the lineup, the offensive line was a problem for the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones last season.
Jones was sacked 45 times in 14 games, while the line surrendered 50 sacks in all.
Even if New York does use an early pick on a lineman, doubling down with a prospect like Mississippi's Royce Newman would make a ton of sense. Listed at 6'5" and 310 pounds, Newman has the size of an NFL interior offensive lineman. However, he also has the versatility to provide depth at multiple positions.
"Has the ability and experience to be considered at guard or tackle," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "... He has the athleticism to handle stretch plays and long pulls effectively. He can redirect his weight and adjust to moving targets as a second-level guard (2019) and showed improvement in his pass protection fundamentals in 2020."
While Newman isn't exactly a finished product, he could be a solid depth piece early in his career with the potential to grow into a starting role.
Chris Rumph II, Edge, Duke
One of the biggest moves the Giants made this offseason was the tagging and subsequent extension of defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Williams is now under contract through 2023, which should benefit New York's pass rush over the long term. However, the Giants could still use a quality edge defender to complement him. While Williams had 11.5 sacks in 2020, the rest of the Giants defense had just 28.5 combined.
When it comes to under-the-radar pass-rushers, Duke's Chris Rumph II is definitely one to watch. Listed at 6'3" and 235 pounds, he may be a bit on the smaller side, but he more than compensates with his quickness and his technique.
"Rumph is a rare cat. He plays like a tenth-degree blackbelt with his hands and has a springy, oiled-up lower half," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote in September last year. "That blend of deeply advanced skill and inherent talent leads to him being in the same unblockable edge-rusher echelon as the Bosa brothers and Chase Young among those I've scouted. Seriously."
Rumph's small-school status has him trending as a sleeper, but he has legitimate big-time potential. Over the last two years with the Blue Devils, he racked up 14.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.
Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
It would behoove the Giants to add some depth to their secondary in this draft. While New York ranked 12th overall and ninth in points allowed last season, it was a more modest tied 16th in passing yards allowed. Even if the Giants can improve their pass rush, strengthening the back end would be smart.
Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu could be an ideal target for Day 2 or later. Listed at 6'3" and 205 pounds, Melifonwu has a combination of size and movement skills that could make him a versatile chess piece for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
"Melifonwu has the size and toughness of a starting safety but it's wrapped in an elite package of traits that makes him a very intriguing press-corner prospect," Zierlein wrote.
Last season, Melifonwu amassed 55 total tackles, nine passes defended, an interception and three tackles for loss.
Long, fast—he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at his pro day—and physical, Melifonwu boasts the measurables of a more buzz-worthy prospect. Ranked just 122nd on Bleacher Report's latest big board, however, Melifonwu remains a relative sleeper.