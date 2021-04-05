Underrated Prospects 49ers Must Prioritize in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Steve Helber/Associated Press

When the San Francisco 49ers traded up to secure the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, it was clear they had a prospect or prospects in mind for that selection. Presumably, they'll be targeting one of the class' top quarterbacks, like Ohio State's Justin Fields or Alabama's Mac Jones.

It's fairly safe to say that whoever is picked at No. 3 won't be one of the draft's sleeper prospects. However, some underrated prospects can and should be on San Francisco's radar.

One interesting aspect of the trade is that, while it included multiple picks, the 49ers didn't surrender any additional 2021 selections. While the 49ers sold out to land the No. 3 pick, they can still search for value in other rounds.

Here we'll examine three under-the-radar prospects San Francisco should prioritize on Days 2 and 3 of draft weekend.