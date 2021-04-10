WWE WrestleMania 37: Live Stream, Event Start Time and Latest Betting Odds

Source: WWE.com

With all the pieces in place, WrestleMania 37 has the potential to be one of the most memorable events in WWE history.

It's already notable for being the first event in 13 months that will feature fans in the stands. WWE has set things up for around 25,000 people to attend Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for each of the two nights of the biggest show of the year.

With a total of 14 matches across Saturday and Sunday, there is no shortage of things for the WWE Universe to get excited about.

Let's break it all down with the help of betting odds for each bout.

WWE WrestleMania 37 Schedule

Day 1: Saturday, April 10

Day 2: Sunday, April 11

Start Time (Both Days): 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock (subscription required)

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Card and Odds

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) (4-1) vs. Bianca Belair (1-3)

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) (9-4) vs. Drew McIntyre (1-2)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) (10-3) vs. AJ Styles and Omos (2-9)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest (1-20) vs. The Miz and John Morrison (10-1)

Steel cage match: Shane McMahon (5-2) vs. Braun Strowman (2-5)

Cesaro (2-5) vs. Seth Rollins (11-4)

Tag team turmoil (winner earns women's tag title shot on Night 2): Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Carmella and Billie Kay (Odds N/A)

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Card and Odds

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (2-1; bet $100 to win $200) vs. Edge (5-4) vs. Daniel Bryan (7-2)

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Asuka (c) (3-1) vs. Rhea Ripley (1-4)

Nigerian Drum Fight for Intercontinental Championship: Big E (c) (11-10) vs. Apollo Crews (8-11)

United States Championship: Riddle (c) (5-6) vs. Sheamus (EVENS)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. TBD (Odds N/A)

Randy Orton (5-1) vs. The Fiend (1-9)

Kevin Owens (2-7) vs. Sami Zayn (10-3)

Best Bets

Daniel Bryan beats Edge and Roman Reigns

Betting on Daniel Bryan in any scenario can lead to disappointment, given WWE's history of not putting him over as the babyface everyone wants to see win.

It's especially risky to do it in this particular match for two reasons. First, Roman Reigns is the top guy in the promotion and has been fantastic since turning heel. When it comes to Vince McMahon's booking, never bet against him putting Reigns over.

There have been times in the past when McMahon opted against The Big Dog winning in the WrestleMania main event when it seemed like that was the most obvious outcome. The first time was in 2015 when Seth Rollins pinned him after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in a match that also featured Brock Lesnar.

The second time it happened was three years ago when Reigns was pinned clean by Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate destroyed him week after week on Raw leading up to WrestleMania.

With no Lesnar in WWE right now, The Tribal Chief is the undisputed top star on either brand.

The second reason to bet on Bryan is this match was clearly originally supposed to be the culmination of Edge's storybook return. The Rated-R Superstar won the men's Royal Rumble match in January and was positioned to have one more significant run as WWE champion.

Instead, his babyface run ended when he destroyed Bryan with a chair in the main event at Fastlane last month.

Bryan was thrown into the match to make sure there was a babyface the fans would cheer for. Like Edge, he's also closer to the end of his career than its peak. He's been open about wanting to take a step back from an on-screen role when his current contract expires.

WWE tried to give Bryan at least a run as champion in 2014, but a neck injury kept him out of action not long after he beat Randy Orton and Batista in the main event at WrestleMania XXX.

Historically, The Show of Shows has ended with a babyface being crowned champion to send the crowd home happy.

Looking at the other matches on the card for Night 2, there likely aren't going to be many face champions crowned. The only other bout that might get main event consideration is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, but the latter is the heel and should win in her big main-roster pay-per-view debut.

A win on Sunday night would be a nice, fitting cap on Bryan's main-event peak. Edge and Reigns will certainly stay in the title picture after WrestleMania, but for the biggest show of the year, The Yes! Man should leave Tampa as champion.

Seth Rollins beats Cesaro

It's a bit strange to see Cesaro as such an overwhelming betting favorite against Seth Rollins. WWE has historically kept a ceiling on how much it wants to push The King of Swing.

By contrast, Rollins has been one of the top stars in WWE for nearly 10 years. He had an opportunity to reinvent himself coming back at the Royal Rumble after a hiatus, but the company instead opted to have him keep the Messiah gimmick.

The feud between the two men began with Rollins attacking Cesaro when he debuted on SmackDown in February.

Despite starting to build this rivalry two months ago, this will be their first singles match. Rollins has had two matches on SmackDown in the past two weeks, both pinfall wins over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Cesaro had two singles wins over Murphy on SmackDown last month, with the most recent one coming by disqualification on March 12 when Rollins attacked him in the ring.

The result of this match could tell us about WWE's direction for the Triple Threat main event between Edge, Reigns and Bryan. Cesaro had a submission win over Bryan in February, which could put him in the title picture if The Yes! Man wins.

On the other hand, Rollins winning would also give the company a third heel who could challenge Bryan as the babyface champion.

Based on WWE's past history with Cesaro, the most likely outcome would be Rollins getting the win on the biggest show of the year.

Sheamus beats Riddle

It's baffling that Sheamus isn't the heaviest favorite of anyone in a match on either night.

The version of Riddle who was such a great character and worker on NXT has been completely destroyed since moving to the main roster. This iteration is presented on television as a dork who says stupid things and none of the other babyfaces can stand to be around.

Riddle doesn't have a singles victory over anyone who could even be considered a mid-carder on the Raw roster since pinning John Morrison on Feb. 22. His singles wins since then have come against Mustafa Ali and Slapjack of Retribution.

The last time Riddle and Sheamus met was on the March 29 episode of Raw. The Celtic Warrior did attack The Original Bro backstage before the match en route to getting the clean pinfall win.

That match at least gives Riddle an out, but he's not being pushed by WWE at all right now. Sheamus, on the other hand, has been pushed fairly hard recently and got a pinfall win over Drew McIntyre leading up to the Elimination Chamber PPV in February.

The only other superstars to get a clean pinfall win over the Scot since the start of 2020 are Reigns and Randy Orton.

It would be a surprise if this match wasn't a glorified squash for Sheamus.