Rajon Rondo on Clippers' Ceiling: 'It's Either Championship or Bust'

Rajon Rondo and the Los Angeles Clippers have their eyes set on a championship this season.

Speaking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Rondo—who was acquired by the Clippers at the trade deadline—said the team has the ultimate ceiling for 2021.

The 32-18 Clippers are currently the third seed in the Western Conference, six-and-a-half games behind the first-place Utah Jazz and three back from the Phoenix Suns.

If the Clippers were able to run all the way to a title, it would be Rondo's second in as many seasons. He appeared in 48 games for the Lakers in a backup role en route to a championship last season.

"It is a rivalry here in Los Angeles. But for the most part, I have been getting a bunch of 'welcome back's. It is different coming back to L.A. being a champion," he said (h/t ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk).

The four-time All-Defensive team selection also won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

He signed with the Atlanta Hawks in free agency leading into the 2020-21 campaign. The 35-year-old—a four-time All-Star with Boston from 2009-13—averaged 3.9 points and 3.5 assists through his 27 appearances with the Hawks this season, where he primarily filled in behind Trae Young.

Rondo hasn't played with his new team yet as he recovers from an adductor injury.