    Rajon Rondo on Clippers' Ceiling: 'It's Either Championship or Bust'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 4, 2021
    Alerted 25m ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Rajon Rondo and the Los Angeles Clippers have their eyes set on a championship this season. 

    Speaking to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Rondo—who was acquired by the Clippers at the trade deadline—said the team has the ultimate ceiling for 2021. 

    The 32-18 Clippers are currently the third seed in the Western Conference, six-and-a-half games behind the first-place Utah Jazz and three back from the Phoenix Suns

       

    If the Clippers were able to run all the way to a title, it would be Rondo's second in as many seasons. He appeared in 48 games for the Lakers in a backup role en route to a championship last season.

    "It is a rivalry here in Los Angeles. But for the most part, I have been getting a bunch of 'welcome back's. It is different coming back to L.A. being a champion," he said (h/t ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk).

    The four-time All-Defensive team selection also won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. 

    He signed with the Atlanta Hawks in free agency leading into the 2020-21 campaign. The 35-year-old—a four-time All-Star with Boston from 2009-13—averaged 3.9 points and 3.5 assists through his 27 appearances with the Hawks this season, where he primarily filled in behind Trae Young.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Rondo hasn't played with his new team yet as he recovers from an adductor injury.

    Related

      Drummond Out vs. Clippers

      Lakers big man will miss a second straight game with torn toenail and bruised right big toe (ESPN)

      Drummond Out vs. Clippers
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Drummond Out vs. Clippers

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jrue, Bucks Agree to $160M Deal

      Jrue Holiday and Milwaukee agree to 4-yr deal worth up to $160M, includes a player option in yr 4 (Shams)

      Jrue, Bucks Agree to $160M Deal
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jrue, Bucks Agree to $160M Deal

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA odds: Lakers vs. Clippers prediction, odds, pick, and more

      NBA odds: Lakers vs. Clippers prediction, odds, pick, and more
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      NBA odds: Lakers vs. Clippers prediction, odds, pick, and more

      Josh Fisher
      via ClutchPoints

      Curry Shoes for AAPI Community

      Steph Curry will auction off custom shoes to aid victims' families following Atlanta-area spa shootings (Undefeated)

      Curry Shoes for AAPI Community
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Curry Shoes for AAPI Community

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report