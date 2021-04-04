Jrue Holiday, Bucks Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Up to $160M

Jrue Holiday, Bucks Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Up to $160MApril 4, 2021
Morry Gash/Associated Press
The Milwaukee Bucks and guard Jrue Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $160 million Sunday.
Holiday's agent, Jason Glushon, revealed the news to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The deal ties Holiday and the Bucks together through the 2024-25 season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Curry Shoes for AAPI Community
Steph Curry will auction off custom shoes to aid victims' families following Atlanta-area spa shootings (Undefeated)