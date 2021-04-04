    Jrue Holiday, Bucks Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Up to $160M

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2021

    Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston CelticsWednesday, March 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks and guard Jrue Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $160 million Sunday.

    Holiday's agent, Jason Glushon, revealed the news to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The deal ties Holiday and the Bucks together through the 2024-25 season.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

