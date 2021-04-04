Report: More Than 20 Vancouver Canucks Players, Coaches Test Positive for COVID

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The outbreak of COVID-19 among the Vancouver Canucks is continuing to spread.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, more than 20 players and coaches have tested positive for the virus, and family members are also contracting it.

Vancouver has been dealing with issues related to COVID-19 since March 31, when two players and a coach were named to the COVID-19 protocol list, per Jimmy Hascup of USA Today. The team has not played since March 24.

