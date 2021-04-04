    Report: More Than 20 Vancouver Canucks Players, Coaches Test Positive for COVID

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 4, 2021
    Alerted 14m ago in the B/R App

    Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The outbreak of COVID-19 among the Vancouver Canucks is continuing to spread.

    According to Darren Dreger of TSN, more than 20 players and coaches have tested positive for the virus, and family members are also contracting it. 

    Vancouver has been dealing with issues related to COVID-19 since March 31, when two players and a coach were named to the COVID-19 protocol list, per Jimmy Hascup of USA Today. The team has not played since March 24. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Canadiens, NHL Bubble, More

      NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Canadiens, NHL Bubble, More
      Vancouver Canucks logo
      Vancouver Canucks

      NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Canadiens, NHL Bubble, More

      Jim Parsons
      via The Hockey Writers

      Canucks' COVID-19 issues are growing: What we know

      Canucks' COVID-19 issues are growing: What we know
      Vancouver Canucks logo
      Vancouver Canucks

      Canucks' COVID-19 issues are growing: What we know

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      16 Canucks players have entered COVID protocol, with more on the way

      16 Canucks players have entered COVID protocol, with more on the way
      Vancouver Canucks logo
      Vancouver Canucks

      16 Canucks players have entered COVID protocol, with more on the way

      The Canuck Way
      via The Canuck Way

      Vancouver Canucks in full-blown COVID crisis with 14 players on protocol list

      Vancouver Canucks in full-blown COVID crisis with 14 players on protocol list
      Vancouver Canucks logo
      Vancouver Canucks

      Vancouver Canucks in full-blown COVID crisis with 14 players on protocol list

      Deadspin
      via Deadspin