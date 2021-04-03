NCAA Championship Game 2021: Complete Schedule for Baylor vs. Gonzaga

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The men's college basketball season will end with the game of the season and the most anticipated showdown of the campaign.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs advanced to the 2021 National Championship by beating the UCLA Bruins at the buzzer on a banked-in heave from Jalen Suggs.

Suggs and Co. now have 48 hours to prepare for the Baylor Bears. The two teams were supposed to play in Indianapolis on December 5, but it was cancelled the day of due to COVID-19 protocols.

Baylor carved a much easier path to Monday's title game, as it blew out the Houston Cougars in the first of Saturday's two national semifinals.

With the way both teams made shots on Saturday, the final has the potential to be a high-scoring back-and-forth affair.

Men's National Championship Game Info

Date: Monday, April 5

Start Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Preview

Everyone is going to remember the way in which Gonzaga qualified for the title clash.

Baylor's win over Houston feels like it happens days ago due to the long break in between contests and the epic overtime battle between Gonzaga and UCLA.

The extra few hours of rest combined with a low-stress game could give Baylor the slight advantage it needs to either stick with Gonzaga, or dictate the tempo of the contest.

The Bears turned in a marvelous shooting performance by knocking down 52.7 percent of their shots and 11 of their 24 three-pointers.

Baylor's offensive firepower should allow it to hang with Gonzaga, especially if it matches up well with the Bulldogs on the perimeter.

Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell will be the most complete backcourt trio Gonzaga faces all season.

Baylor also has two wide bodies in Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua that could deal with Drew Timme's maneuvering in the paint.

Timme has taken over stretches of Gonzaga's games due to his ability around the rim. His shot fakes have opened up gaps for easy baskets and trips to the foul line.

Although Baylor appears to have a unit that can match up well in all facets with Gonzaga, the Bulldogs may have gained an edge during the UCLA game.

Joel Ayayi and Andrew Nembhard were fantastic over 45 minutes in supporting roles of Suggs, Timme and Corey Kispert.

Ayayi made nine of his 12 field goals to finish second on the team with 22 points, while Nembhard added 11 points and eight assists.

If Mark Few's team gets a high level of production out of its fourth-and-fifth-best players on Monday night, it could eventually outlast Baylor.

As we saw on Saturday, a team's most complete performance of the year may not be good enough to end Gonzaga's undefeated season.

Of course, Baylor provides a step up in competition for UCLA, but Gonzaga has been able to answer all of the challenges thrown in its direction.

For Gonzaga to complete the perfect season, it needs to withstand everything that Baylor throws at it, just like it did on Saturday.

While Monday's game may not reach the levels of the Gonzaga-UCLA showdown, it is expected to provide plenty of drama for a game involving the two best men's basketball teams in the country.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.