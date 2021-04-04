Winners and Losers of the 2021 Men's Final Four

0 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The matchup for the 2021 NCAA men's basketball championship game is officially set following Saturday's Final Four action from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Baylor was unfazed by a vaunted Houston defense in the first game of the day, building a 25-point halftime lead en route to a lopsided 78-59 victory. The Bears reached the Final Four in 2010 and 2012 but fell to the eventual champion both times. They will be playing for the school's first ever national championship.

That was followed by the game of the tournament.

Gonzaga entered the game as overwhelming favorites against No. 11 seed UCLA, but it was a back-and-forth battle throughout that went to overtime and ended in dramatic fashion when Jalen Suggs banked home a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 93-90 victory.

Let's take a quick run through the biggest winners and losers of the day, beyond just what the scoreboard showed after the final buzzer sounded.