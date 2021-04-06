Tempting 2021 NBA Free Agents Most Teams Should Avoid

1 of 5

At first glance, Lonzo Ball might not seem like a great fit here, as he was in the midst of a career-best stretch of play before missing time with a hip injury.

But there's a reason why Lonzo is just now putting it together. To quote Liam Neeson in Taken, he's got a very particular set of skills, and there are very few teams with both the personnel and savvy to utilize them correctly.

One important thing that the Pelicans seem to have realized about Lonzo is that while he is easily one of the most appealing passers in the league, mastery of avant-garde basketball does not guarantee success as a traditional ball-handler. However, New Orleans happens to also have Zion Williamson, and ever since he became the team's primary playmaker, Lonzo has been unleashed. It seems now that the 2017 second overall pick is best suited to being an off-ball agent of chaos, throwing creative passes and draining spot-up threes on offense while patrolling the passing lanes on defense.

He may not be the league-altering superstar many anticipated predraft, but this version of Lonzo is still incredibly fun.

As a restricted free agent, there's inherently some barrier to entry in trying to sign Lonzo this offseason, but given how well he's been playing, plenty of teams will likely have interest. However, these teams better be very certain of his fit, because if Lonzo is asked to be a standard point guard, he likely won't live up to expectations.