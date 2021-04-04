Expert Picks for the 2021 NCAA Men's Tournament Championship Game

0 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Throughout the 2020-21 men's college basketball season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears stood atop the rankings. Perhaps it's only fitting that the top-ranked programs will be playing for the national championship.

First, however, please pause for this Jalen Suggs-induced exclamation.

OH MY GAAAWWWD.

Thank you for your patience. Gonzaga reached the national title game because its All-American freshman hit a legendary shot. After UCLA's Johnny Juzang hit a game-tying layup with 3.3 seconds to play in overtime, Suggs banked in a 35-footer at the buzzer for a soon-to-be iconic 93-90 victory.

Baylor had a far less dramatic finish, building a 25-point halftime lead and smacking Houston 78-59. And after the regular-season showdown couldn't be played, the Bears will finally get their crack at the wire-to-wire No. 1 team.

Several key matchups and statistical battles will help determine the 2021 champion. Bleacher Report's college basketball crew identified the biggest storylines and picked which team has the edge.