Ranking Shohei Ohtani and MLB's Most Overhyped Players for the 2021 Season

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Gleyber Torres wasted little time becoming a fan favorite in the Bronx. The New York Yankees shortstop finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 and clubbed 38 homers to go with an .871 OPS in 2019.

The 2020 season proved more challenging, as Torres hit just .243 with a .724 OPS and had nagging injuries throughout the season. But let's take 2020 out of the equation for a second. A lot of stars struggled.

The reality is Torres has outperformed his expected hitting numbers. He had a .455 expected slugging (xSLG) in 2018 and .487 in 2019. But his actual slugging percentages were .480 and .535, respectively. Torres also ranked just above the 60th percentile in expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) in 2018 and 2019.

Now, about the 2019 home run total. Over a third of those came against...ah yes, the Baltimore Orioles. Torres should not necessarily be punished for raking against a team in his own division. Yet it is worth noting the O's staff ranked last in FanGraphs WAR (fWAR) in 2019.

Lastly, there's the defense. There's no hiding Torres is a lackluster defensive shortstop, as he ranked in the bottom 25 percent in outs above average in each of his first three seasons. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman previously said he felt second base was a more ideal position.

Torres prompted excitement by hitting five homers this spring, and he still has terrific upside and could benefit from better health. Still, is he a top 50 player? I'm not convinced just yet.