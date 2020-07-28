Ranking Trevor Bauer and MLB's Most Overhyped Players for the 2020 Season

1 of 10

Mike Soroka was one of the best pitchers in baseball last year. He went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts while finishing sixth in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

The Canadian's success primarily stems from his ability to mix pitches and keep the ball in the yard. The 22-year-old led all NL starters by allowing only 0.7 homers per nine innings in 2019.

However, Soroka does not generate a lot of swings and misses. He ranked in the 28th percentile in whiffs, per Baseball Savant, and he also was below-average when it came to opponents' hard-hit percentage.

Soroka's command is pristine, and he also has the benefit of a dominant changeup, which is rare for someone his age. Opponents hit only .133 against that pitch last year, and it also generated the highest whiff rate and (by far) lowest average exit velocity.

Soroka also generated a ground-ball rate of nearly 53 percent last year, which bodes extremely well given his lack of velocity. But given the numbers and his age (22), he's likely due for some growing pains.

This is not so much an indictment of Soroka as it is a caution against immediately labeling him an ace. Most pitchers don't reach their peak until close to 30, while Soroka is just getting his career started.

Let's wait to see how Soroka develops, and whether some of the hard contact will lead to some tougher results this season.