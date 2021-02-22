Ranking MLB's 10 Most Overhyped Players Entering 2021 Spring Training

0 of 10

Associated Press

Spring training is here, and there's perhaps no better way to mark the occasion than by throwing cold water on some of Major League Baseball's brightest stars.

OK, fine. There are many better ways to mark said occasion. But we're going to do it anyway, because we just can't help but think that 10 stars in particular are more hyped than they deserve.

Because there's no good way to quantify "hype," this is admittedly a judgment call. But in our defense, we didn't target any low-hanging fruit. To some degree or another, each of the guys who ended up on our dissection board is someone that the average baseball fan will recognize as a star.

It should also be noted that the idea here isn't to say "This guy sucks, actually," and then move on. These 10 guys indeed have been and can still be quite good, but only if they erase the red flags hanging over them at the outset of 2021.

On this note, we'll count down from the guy who has the least to prove to the guy who has the most.