Charlotte Flair Suspended, Randy Orton vs. Riddle and More WWE Raw Fallout
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka was the headline attraction for the April 19 edition of WWE Raw. But despite everyone seeing this match before, there was a surprise twist when The Queen lost her cool afterward.
This was only the beginning of the red brand changing the dynamic for the future. New rivalries began, and WWE started to show what the future of Raw will look like going forward.
Randy Orton put The Fiend behind him, but he found a new enigmatic rival in Riddle. The Original Bro may have gotten on The Viper's nerves to start, but it got even worse for Orton when he got caught in a match with the former United States champion.
T-Bar and Mace continued to make an impact by taking out Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior and Braun Strowman ripped the masks off their assailants to find rivals who may be too much for even them to handle.
The WWE women's tag team division has been a mess lately, and it still needs some time to refocus. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are falling apart, but no other team has quite stepped up to take their spot.
This edition of Raw had many twists and turns, but the future was made just a little clearer.
Charlotte Flair's Suspension Could Finally Help The Queen Evolve
Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in the main event of Monday's show, and thanks to Rhea Ripley breaking up the Figure Eight, The Empress of Tomorrow caught The Queen with a crucifix pin to win.
However, Charlotte lost it afterward and attacked the referee Eddie Orengo.
This was a surprising finish to the night that has potential to make The Queen more interesting. Her self-interested heel character is hardly developed yet, but early returns indicate she will play a much different role than in the past.
While Charlotte is always a major part of WWE, the company did not see the same overly dominant Queen. Instead, she can find a spot more suited for her right now on Raw, playing the dangerous performer who cannot be controlled.
With The Queen suspended, Ripley vs. Asuka can happen naturally at WrestleMania Backlash. After that, The Nightmare can contend with this new attitude from Charlotte, which should be fun to watch.
The Raw women's division is still lacking depth, but this trio can make things more interesting immediately. With the return of Ripley or a few NXT call-ups, the division can be reborn.
Randy Orton vs. Riddle May Be the Strangest Follow-Up Feud to WrestleMania 37
Randy Orton said The Fiend was behind him. Riddle interrupted to mock him. The Viper demanded a match in which The Original Bro managed to trip him up to pull out a surprise roll-up victory.
Riddle had surprising chemistry in the ring with The Viper, who was motivated to work with a fresh talent. While this is quite an odd rivalry, it has potential if fans gets matches like this every time out.
Despite clear reservations about Riddle relating to allegations surrounding him, he has rarely failed to deliver inside the ring.
The way this can go, Orton can help elevate Riddle or further build his momentum at The Original Bro's expense. Riddle did not look good against Bobby Lashley last week, but this win made up for that in a big way.
The Women's Tag Team Division Needs Fresh Blood
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were poised to take an easy win over Lana and Naomi. However, after the arrival of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, The Irresistible Force bailed on her teammate to go after the women mocking her, leaving The Queen of Spades to be pinned by The Glow.
The cracks are starting to show with Jax and Baszler. This tag team has more or less run its course, so it makes sense to move to new titleholders. However, the Raw teams who gave the champions trouble don't feel right for that opportunity.
Naomi has championship pedigree, but Lana has struggled to keep up with anyone in the tag team division. Rose and Brooke have both shown potential but have been unable to put it all together.
Natalya and Tamina on SmackDown are the only team built to compete with Jax and Baszler, but they will need rivals if they do take down the champions. The Riott Squad have lost so much momentum over the year, yet Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott will likely be the only competition for a while.
Despite WWE recently releasing talent such as Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mickie James and Chelsea Green, the company actually needs more female talent on Raw and SmackDown.
Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Vanessa Borne, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter come to mind as names who could be utilized to buoy the women's division.
T-Bar and Mace Can Finally Become a Force Unmasked
T-Bar and Mace laid out Drew McIntyre again to start the show after MVP explained they were not part of The Hurt Business.
Braun Strowman later backed up the Scot in a tag team match in which both heels were unmasked.
This could be a huge turning point for the former members of Retribution. Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin have their faces back, which should allow them to be rebuilt as more than a joke.
The two looked good against McIntyre, beating him in a showcase of their physical advantage over the former WWE champion This can be a fresh start that allows them to become a threat in the tag team division.
Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior and The Monster Among Men have begun working together. It's an odd pairing, but it makes sense to help avoid the numbers game growing too overwhelming.
It will be interesting to see what comes of this rivalry next.