Charlotte Flair Suspended, Randy Orton vs. Riddle and More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka was the headline attraction for the April 19 edition of WWE Raw. But despite everyone seeing this match before, there was a surprise twist when The Queen lost her cool afterward.

This was only the beginning of the red brand changing the dynamic for the future. New rivalries began, and WWE started to show what the future of Raw will look like going forward.

Randy Orton put The Fiend behind him, but he found a new enigmatic rival in Riddle. The Original Bro may have gotten on The Viper's nerves to start, but it got even worse for Orton when he got caught in a match with the former United States champion.

T-Bar and Mace continued to make an impact by taking out Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior and Braun Strowman ripped the masks off their assailants to find rivals who may be too much for even them to handle.

The WWE women's tag team division has been a mess lately, and it still needs some time to refocus. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are falling apart, but no other team has quite stepped up to take their spot.

This edition of Raw had many twists and turns, but the future was made just a little clearer.